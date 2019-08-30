Locus Chain (LOCUS) Tops One Day Volume of $136,222.00

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $7.43 million and $136,222.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00233962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.01346903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00092159 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021149 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,180,591 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

Locus Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

