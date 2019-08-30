Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.49

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.49 and traded as high as $49.05. Lookers shares last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 533,034 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOOK shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lookers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

Get Lookers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In other Lookers news, insider Tony Bramall purchased 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £275,000 ($359,336.21). Also, insider Mark Douglas Raban purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,746.90). Insiders have bought a total of 2,830,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,970,000 in the last three months.

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.