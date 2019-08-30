Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €14.35 ($16.69) and last traded at €14.35 ($16.69), 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €14.25 ($16.57).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $344.21 million and a PE ratio of 49.48.

Lotto24 Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG engages in the online brokerage of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. It offers its customers the possibility to participate in the state-licensed lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlücksSpirale, Keno, lotto clubs, and Deutsche Fernsehlotterie.

