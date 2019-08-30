LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,466,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,269,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 880,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,776,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.02.

NYSE ARW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,831. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.