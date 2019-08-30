LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in CarMax by 20,731.6% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,118,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 566,892 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,215,000. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,243,000 after buying an additional 300,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after buying an additional 258,689 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on CarMax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Buckingham Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,768. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $6,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 86,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $7,247,229.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,496,297.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

