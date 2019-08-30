LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 44.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $399,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,520,000 after buying an additional 949,985 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,345. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

