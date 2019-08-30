LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 1,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,983. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $578,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $622,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $2,017,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

