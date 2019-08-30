LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 489 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. 96,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,104,641. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

