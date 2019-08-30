LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,143,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,796 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,387,000 after acquiring an additional 133,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 110,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 155,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,854. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

LPT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.