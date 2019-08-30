LSV Asset Management Buys 362,300 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,629,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.06% of TEGNA worth $100,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $174,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 114,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

TGNA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 14,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

