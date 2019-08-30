LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 978,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $52,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First American Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,765,000 after buying an additional 195,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,488,000 after purchasing an additional 130,582 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 92.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 59,290 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE FAF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. 3,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $59.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

