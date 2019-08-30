LSV Asset Management Has $75.83 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $75,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $12,535,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $3,754,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

