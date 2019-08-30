LSV Asset Management Purchases 3,600 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,379,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Deluxe worth $96,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $60.40. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.08). Deluxe had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

