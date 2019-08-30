LSV Asset Management Sells 22,800 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,516,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 6.45% of Big Lots worth $72,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 131.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 141,496 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $3,999,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $2,302,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Big Lots by 113.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Big Lots by 29.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 5,645,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $49.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

