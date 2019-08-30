LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,072,588 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.03% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $79,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1,357.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 360,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 335,911 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 52.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 218,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,691 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNH. ValuEngine raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 13,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.