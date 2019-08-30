LTO Network Market Capitalization Tops $11.31 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00234832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.01354027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092496 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021098 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network's total supply is 453,421,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,742,934 tokens.

The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

