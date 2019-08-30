LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LYFT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on LYFT in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on LYFT to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.19.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.73 on Monday. LYFT has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,175,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,829,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,984,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

