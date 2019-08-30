Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Macerich outshone expectations in terms of funds from operations (FFO) per share in the second quarter. The company witnessed decent tenant sales growth, increase in average rent and releasing spreads, while occupancy declined. Also, the dip in leasing revenues is disappointing. Macerich’s efforts to enhance portfolio quality through non-core asset dispositions, redevelopment efforts and adding of flexible-office spaces into its retail centers position it well for long-term growth. Focus to boost mall traffic and drive sales by replacing unproductive tenants with productive ones will enable it to thrive in the evolving retail landscape. However, shrinking footfall, store closures and retailers’ bankruptcy will likely keep affecting its leasing and occupancy level. Also, shares have underperformed its industry in the past three months.”

MAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 279,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,328,798.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Stephen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $700,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 87,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,484. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Macerich by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Macerich by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Macerich by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

