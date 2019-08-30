Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.56.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.18. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $246.84.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $9,282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,733.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,366.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

