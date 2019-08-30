MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MAG Silver reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MAG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 352,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,351. MAG Silver has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

