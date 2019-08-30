Magi (XMG) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Magi coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Magi has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magi has a total market capitalization of $290,914.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Magi

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,049,245 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

