Main Management LLC Acquires 16,522 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.9% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Main Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 627.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,423. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.