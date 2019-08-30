Main Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises about 0.4% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Main Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,215. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

