Main Street Research LLC Buys 87,579 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,494.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,579 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,446,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 79,977 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $25,851.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,037.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,498,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,842 shares of company stock valued at $47,256,086 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,668,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

