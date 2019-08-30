Main Street Research LLC Buys Shares of 1,604 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,513,000 after buying an additional 331,708 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after buying an additional 492,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,390,000 after buying an additional 308,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after buying an additional 1,344,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after buying an additional 472,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 43,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,849. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $143.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

