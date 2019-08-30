Main Street Research LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,173 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 4.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,281 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,698,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Adobe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,979 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Adobe by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.08. 64,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,080. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.56. The company has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

