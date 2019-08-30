Main Street Research LLC Sells 346 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565,832. The company has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.