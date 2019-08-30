Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.07% from the company’s current price.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $28.56. 32,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.75 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,639 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 162,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares in the last quarter.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.