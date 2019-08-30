MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) Short Interest Down 10.9% in August

MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAM Software Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAM Software Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAM Software Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAM Software Group by 54.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of MAMS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.58. 3,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. MAM Software Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

