Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $14.77 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 3.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 56.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 40.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 675,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507,824. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.