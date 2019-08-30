Manna Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. In the last week, Manna has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Manna has a market cap of $410,193.00 and $30.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,476,005 coins and its circulating supply is 553,980,167 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

