Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 104,758 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its stake in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,758 shares during the period. KT comprises approximately 1.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in KT were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in KT by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of KT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,463. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. KT Corp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

