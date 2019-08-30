Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL) Shares Down 11.8%

Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL)’s share price was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 53,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

About Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

