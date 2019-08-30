Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.44% of Markel worth $66,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 283,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,141.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,120.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,056.55. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total value of $45,847.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,083,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 900 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.41, for a total value of $990,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,881,440.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,377 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

