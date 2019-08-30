Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640,000 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Marvell Technology Group worth $24,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619,751 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,084.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

MRVL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 11,114,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,517,246. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.16. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

