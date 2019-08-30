Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.60 ($0.60), approximately 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.90 ($0.63).

The firm has a market cap of $42.47 million and a PE ratio of 21.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.70.

Maven Income & Growth VCT Company Profile (LON:MIG1)

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a United-Kingdom based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders. The Company invests majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and Alternative Investment Market/Integrated Services Digital Exchange (AIM/ISDX) quoted companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments; invests approximately 15% of the Company’s assets by cost in a business at any time, and borrowing approximately 15% of net asset value, if required and only on a selective basis, in pursuit of its investment strategy.

