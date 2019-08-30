Mcclain Value Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Mcclain Value Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. MRC Global comprises approximately 4.6% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRC. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in MRC Global by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 438,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its position in MRC Global by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 228,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MRC Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,296,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 8,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MRC Global Inc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $999.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

