Mcclain Value Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Mcclain Value Management LLC decreased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions makes up 2.9% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mcclain Value Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 107,128 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $1,216,974.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 1,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

