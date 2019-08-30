McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,965,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 926,181 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $57,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 2,248,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,008,324. McDermott International Inc has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $866.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.12.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

MDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDermott International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

