MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $28,935.00 and $2,300.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 291,091,310 coins and its circulating supply is 291,090,873 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

