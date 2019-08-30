Mendel Money Management Invests $2.73 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. AMETEK comprises about 2.6% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,498,000 after acquiring an additional 162,203 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 120.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

AME traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.07. 20,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.89. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $137,830.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,812.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,010 shares of company stock worth $7,786,522 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

