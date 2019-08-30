Mendel Money Management Invests $558,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,960,812,000 after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.53. The company had a trading volume of 659,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,796. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.08 and its 200 day moving average is $157.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

