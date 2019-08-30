Mendel Money Management Purchases New Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Carriage Services makes up about 1.1% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 858.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $531,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSV. ValuEngine upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of CSV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,660. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $373.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

