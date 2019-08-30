Menta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,515 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 277,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.57.

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 17,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,850. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

