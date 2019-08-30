Menta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,188 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.5% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 72.6% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 67,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,844 shares of company stock worth $7,359,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

