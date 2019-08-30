Menta Capital LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Menta Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Career Education were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Career Education in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Career Education in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Career Education by 107.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Career Education by 7.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CECO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Career Education Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Career Education Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Career Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Career Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 14,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $322,204.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,321.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $94,008.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,710.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

