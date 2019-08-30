Menta Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSP. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 107,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 100,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

FSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 14,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,695. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

