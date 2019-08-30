Menta Capital LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 116,971 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 27.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHN. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SCHN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $572.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.