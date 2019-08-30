Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ABM Industries by 300.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,424,000 after buying an additional 834,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ABM Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,308,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,334,000 after buying an additional 314,837 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $12,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,892,000 after buying an additional 232,181 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 304,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 90,753 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ABM Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other news, insider Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 1,876 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $77,797.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,904 shares of company stock worth $806,797. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

