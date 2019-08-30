Menta Capital LLC Trims Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Menta Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Lawson Products worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lawson Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lawson Products by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lawson Products by 820.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lawson Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 74,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lawson Products by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

LAWS stock remained flat at $$36.19 during trading on Friday. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,679. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.57 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.35). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $89,654.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Moon bought 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $59,224.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,378.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

